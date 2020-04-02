Coronavirus: 11 more patients recover in Lagos, discharged

The Lagos State Ministry of Health discharged 11 patients from the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, on Thursday, following their recovery from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor and Incident Commander for COVID-19 in the state, gave the update via Twitter.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients are two females and nine males, all of whom tested negative twice to confirm they had fully recovered.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.”

“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests,” Mr Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 19, with one patient evacuated to the United States.

As of 8 p.m on Wednesday, Nigeria had 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

The breakdown of the confirmed cases is as follow; Lagos – 91, FCT – 35, Osun – 14, Oyo – 8, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 4, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers – 1 and Benue – 1.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the Lagos State health workers over the recovery of the patients through professional delivery of service.

The governor said although the state had begun to record community infection, it would remain vigilant.

He assured Lagosians that the rage of the virus will soon be put behind and normalcy will return to the state.

Lagos has been on lock down since Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

