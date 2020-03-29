JUST IN: Nigeria confirms 14 new coronavirus cases, total now 111

coronavirus
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

Few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the confirmation of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The public health agency on Sunday said 14 new cases have been reported in two states: nine in Lagos and five in FCT.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 111.

NCDC on its twitter handle said “As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

According to the latest breakdown by the NCDC, Lagos State leads with 68 cases, followed by 21 in Abuja, Ogun – 3, Oyo – 7, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, Osun – 2, while Ekiti, Kaduna, Rivers and Benue states have one case of the infection each.

Before the NCDC announcement, President Buhari addressed Nigerians for the first time on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He listed, among others, the ban of movement in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from Monday night to prevent the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus factsheet

