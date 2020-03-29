JUST IN: Nigeria confirms 14 new coronavirus cases, total now 111

Related News

Few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the confirmation of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The public health agency on Sunday said 14 new cases have been reported in two states: nine in Lagos and five in FCT.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 111.

NCDC on its twitter handle said “As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Nigeria has now recorded 111 cases of the disease including one death.

According to the latest breakdown by the NCDC, Lagos State leads with 68 cases, followed by 21 in Abuja, Ogun – 3, Oyo – 7, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, Osun – 2, while Ekiti, Kaduna, Rivers and Benue states have one case of the infection each.

Before the NCDC announcement, President Buhari addressed Nigerians for the first time on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He listed, among others, the ban of movement in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from Monday night to prevent the spread of the disease.