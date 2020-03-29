Coronavirus: Abba Kyari speaks from sickbed

Related News

Six days after testing positive for coronavirus, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has spoken from his sickbed over his status.

He disclosed this in a personal statement signed by him and made available to journalists on Sunday evening.

Mr Kyari said would be transferred from Abuja to Lagos on Sunday for further tests.

“I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.”

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon. I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty, who continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared. We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.”

Mr Kyari also thanked health workers as he advised every Nigerian to be calm and diligent.

“We should be calm, measured and diligent – be meticulous in your hygiene, especially with cleaning hands, if possible stay at home or keep your distance. Listen to good advice from the proper authorities: pay no heed to quack cures or fake news from social media. President Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.”

“Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it. What we do know is that while some may become very sick, many others who contract the virus will not, and may have no symptoms at all. This is a disease that recognises no difference between north and south, men or women, rich or poor. We are all in this together,” he said.

Nigeria has recorded 97 cases of COVID-19 including one death.

Mr Kyari is among several top officials who have tested positive for the disease. Others include Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.