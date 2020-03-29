Buhari bans movement in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja for 14 days

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered residents of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to stay at home for 14 days from Monday.

The president gave this directive on Sunday in his first address to Nigerians on the coronavirus crisis.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States,” the president said.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.”

Details later…