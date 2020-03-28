UPDATE: Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms eight new cases, country’s total now 97

Related News

The Nigerian government has announced eight new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 97.

This implies that a total of 16 new cases have been reported as at the time of reporting on Saturday evening .

The number of infected people in the country has continued to rise as Kaduna reported its first confirmed case today.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had earlier said he was confirmed positive for Covid-19. He however did not provide information on how he might have contracted the virus.

Mr El-Rufai is one of the government officials who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Others include the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; the Speaker, Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye among others.

Breakdown

With the new cases, Nigeria now has 97 infected people across the country. This is expected to increase as the government has intensified contact tracing to locate those who might have been exposed to the virus from people who have tested positive.

A breakdown of the new cases shows that Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its twitter handle said the eight new cases were reported in the Federal Capital Territory, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun States.

FCT had two new cases, four in Oyo, one in Kaduna and one in Osun.

The NCDC said “As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death.

A breakdown of cases by states indicate that Lagos has 59, FCT- 16 Oyo – seven, and Ogun- three. Enugu, Edo, Bauchi, and Osun have two cases each, while Ekiti, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna have one case each.