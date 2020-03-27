Coronavirus: Nigeria announces new cases, totalling 70

Nigeria on Friday has announced five new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle said the five new cases were reported in Abuja and Oyo State.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” the agency tweeted.

In all, Lagos still has the highest number of confirmed cases with 44, FCT(Abuja) – 14, Ogun- 3, Oyo – 3, Bauchi-2 while Ekiti, Edo, Osun and Rivers have one case each.

