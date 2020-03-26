Coronavirus: Global death toll over 20,000

Map showing countries with Coronavirus cases. [Photo: The Conversation)
Map showing countries with Coronavirus cases. [Photo: The Conversation)

The global death toll from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is now over 20,000 as at Thursday, data from worldometers.info has shown.

Aside China, death figures from Italy, Spain, the U.S. and France topped the chart of countries with the highest deaths across the world as of Wednesday.

In Italy, 683 people died from the virus on Wednesday, Spain had 656 deaths, the U.S recorded 247 and France 231.

As at Thursday, 06:12GMT, the death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak across the world was 21,297.

Italy, which is the new epicentre for the disease, recorded over one third of the total deaths so far from the outbreak.

As at time of reporting, the total death toll from Italy stood at 7,503. This has more than doubled the death toll from China where the disease originated from. China has so far reported 3,287 deaths and new case cases have been on very low.

Meanwhile in Italy, cases are still soaring as the country’s medical facilities are burdened with the high number of cases.

Outbreak

As of Thursday, a total of 471,082 people have been infected with the virus with Nigeria recording 51 cases.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said more people would still die from the virus except prompt actions are taken. “How many more will be determined by the decisions we make and the actions we take now.”

Mr Ghebreyesus said many countries have introduced “unprecedented measures, at significant social and economic cost to combat the spread of the disease”.

He said countries should use aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace people infected.

He said that all countries should expand, train and deploy their healthcare and public health workforce; implement a system to find every suspected case at community level and ramp up the production, capacity and availability of testing.

“Also countries need to identify, adapt and equip facilities they will use to treat and isolate patients,” he said.

“Develop a clear plan and process to quarantine contacts and refocus the whole of government on suppressing and controlling COVID-19.

“These measures are the best way to suppress and stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the virus doesn’t resurge,” he said.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.