Coronavirus: Nigeria’s cases rise to 44

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Nigeria has risen to 44, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed Tuesday.

The confirmation came hours after Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The new confirmed cases appeared to be that of both officials as they were diagnosed in their bases – Abuja and Bauchi.

Mr Mohammed’s office announced that he tested positive while that of Mr Kyari is yet to make it official.

NCDC, the agency in the frontline of the government’s intervention against the disease said it could not confirm Mr Kyari’s case as it has a policy of not naming COVID-19 patients.

“Please, NCDC has not provided personal information on any case, and will not provide information on a case by case basis,” an NCDC spokesperson wrote in a text message in response to PREMIUM TIMES enquiry, quoting the agency’s head, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

With the newest update, Lagos has so far reported 29 cases of the virus, FCT – 8, Ogun – 3, while Bauchi, Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo states have one case each.

Of the 44 cases, 31 had travel history to high-risk countries in the last two weeks.

The update followed the shutting of markets selling non-essential life-saving products in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and worst-hit by coronavirus.