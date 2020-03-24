BREAKING: Bauchi governor tests positive to coronavirus

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State [Photo: Bussiness Day]

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday.

The governor had announced his decision to self-isolate on his suspicion he may have contracted the virus.

Mr Mohammed said he boarded the same flight and shook hands with Muhammed Atiku Abubakar, the son of Nigeria’s former vice president who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, on Tuesday, only the governor tested positive out of the six samples collected by the NCDC.

“This is to inform the general public that the results of the six initial tests carried out by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on his excellency, Sen Bala Mohammed, his family and aides that accompanied him to Lagos is out,” the statement said.

“Of the six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID-19. The positive result happens to be that of his Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.

“At this point, it should be noted that the governor is on self isolation as his doctors and officials from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken full charge of his quarantine.”

“His excellency solicits for prayers from all and requests that all those who had contact with him or anyone known to have the same medical condition to go for test immediately in order to avert further spread of COVID-19 epidemic,” the statement read.

Nigeria has currently confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19. One of the patients died on Monday, according to officials.

Mr Mohammed is the second senior government official to test positive for the virus after Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Buhari.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.