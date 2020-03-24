At least 50 Nigerian soldiers killed in deadly Boko Haram ambush

Related News

At least 50 Nigerians soldiers were killed Monday in a deadly ambush by suspected Boko Haram gunmen near Goneri, a village in Yobe State, multiple security sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

The attack, perhaps the deadliest by the terror group in recent times, wiped out an artillery unit of the army, the sources said.

A reliable security source familiar with the incident said the troops were on a special operation called Operation Ayiso Tamonuma when they were attacked.

The source said amongst those who paid the supreme sacrifice were two majors of the Nigeria Army and an Airforce flight lieutenant.

The source said troops on Operation Ayiso Tamonuma had commenced advancing into Alagarno general area on Sunday before running into the first ambush by Boko Haram terrorists on the second day.

The source said no soldier was killed in the first attack, “but few of the troopers were injured.”

“The troops were able to fight back and got out of the ambush situation and then harboured near a place called Gorge on 22nd March 2020,” one source said.

The official said the troops came under yet another attack on Monday after they had reorganised to proceed to advance towards Alagarno.

“They commenced movement from harbour area ahead of Gorge on Monday and the Boko Haram terrorists came to stage yet another attack from the rear of the troop’s convoy hitting their Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher(MBRL) and Sinotruck otherwise called ‘yellow-bucket’ that was fully loaded with soldiers,” the source said.

“The Boko Haram terrorist utilised their rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) firepower and other support weapons on the vehicles which inflicted heavy casualties on the troops, wiping out the entire artillery troop,” he revealed.

The source who pleaded anonymity said full details of the casualties could not be immediately ascertained at the time of speaking to PREMIUM TIMES.

“However, according to our contacts, it was confirmed that at least over 50 soldiers were killed and some of the KIA are burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld some details of the attack as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers, and to allow the authorities officially to communicate with their families.

The source said some of the soldiers who survived with injuries were evacuated to hospitals in Damaturu and Maiduguri for treatment.

“For now, the detailed list of the casualties can only be ascertained after the entire troops have returned to Goniri,” the source said.

Another source, a soldier in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on phone confirmed the attack but could not give further details.

A senior army officer also told PREMIUM TIMES that “the Yobe attack was really huge setback.”

“I lost a friend among the officers that died on Monday,” he said.

The military authority has not responded to inquiries by PREMIUM TIMES.

Sagir Musa, colonel, and acting director army public relations did respond to the message sent to him.