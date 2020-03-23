Coronavirus: Buhari cancels meeting, threatens leaders flouting safety directives

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the meeting of the heads of state of the Chad Basin Commission scheduled for next week, as a safety measure to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday.

“The government, at the highest level, is already leading by example. Mr President has cut down the number of courtesy visits. Mr. President is not shaking hands. One of the president’s daughters is in self-isolation.

“Visitors to the State House get their hands sanitised and their temperature taken at several points before reaching the executive council chambers,” the minister said.

He said the federal government was aware that some political and religious leaders had either denied the existence of coronavirus or defied the directives to avoid a large gathering.

He said leaders of all hues must show great responsibility at this time, by avoiding putting the lives of not just their followers but also those of the general public in danger.

“For those who would continue to willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of this disease, the long arm of the law will soon catch them.”

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many religious institutions and public places adhered to the directives to limit public gatherings. However, some ignored such directives.

In Lagos, many night clubs remained open on Saturday despite the directive of the state government, ditto for Ibadan.

In Ogun, while many churches were closed and resulted to online services, the Covenant church headed by David Oyedepo held its physical service attended by thousands of people on Sunday.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on Monday after the country confirmed five new cases.

Nigeria has a total of 36 confirmed cases including one death.