UPDATED: Court grants ex-HOS Oyo-Ita N100 million bail

Related News

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum.

She was accused of fraud in relation to Duty Tour Allowance, estacodes, conference fees and receiving kickbacks on contracts.

She was arraigned by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on an 18-count charge alongside her special assistant, Ubong Effiok; Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Ltd; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Ltd and Gooddeal Investments Ltd.

The other defendants are U & U Global Services Ltd, belonging to Mr Effiok, and Prince Mega Logistics Ltd.

Mrs Oyo-Ita was arrested last August and released on administrative bail after spending four days in EFCC custody.

She was subsequently sacked in September after about N600 million was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.

Bail Ruling

Ruling on the applications orally moved by lawyers to the defendants and not opposed by the prosecutor, Mr Taiwo Held that bail is to ensure that a defendant appears in court to answer to the charges against him.

Relying on the observation made by the EFCC lawyer, the judge said the pandemic health situation does not permit for tardiness in cases of this nature and thus applications for bail and others affecting the rights of all persons must be timeously taken and decided.

The judge said that, “The coronavirus pandemic is something that must play on the minds of all of us, whether a defendant, defence counsel, the prosecutor and the court.

“Social distancing is being preached all over the world and the Federal Government of Nigeria and some states within the federation have rightly put in place steps to ensure that the deadly disease does not take root and spread to unmanageable situation.”.

He said he would therefore grant bail to the defendants, not only as a result of the pandemic virus but also based on the law and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Following this, Justice Taiwo held that, “After due judicial and judicious consideration of the plea of the counsel and the response of the prosecutor, bail is therefore granted to the first defendant in the sum of N100 million and two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a civil servant, who shall not be below the grade level of 17 in any federal government ministry, agency or parastatal.

“The sureties shall be resident in Abuja and one of them must be the owner of property worth N100 million in the metropolis of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The sureties must depose to affidavit of means and shall attach their passport to the affidavit.

“The surety that is not a civil servant shall be gainfully employed and he shall aver in his affidavit of means that he would be able to pay N100 million in the event that the first defendant jumps bail.

The judge ordered that the international passport of Mrs Oyo-Ita be deposited with the chief registrar of the court.

For the fourth and seventh defendant, the conditions of bail as ordered by the judge are as follows;

“Bail is granted in the sum of N50 million and two sureties in like sum,

The other bail conditions for the fourth and seventh defendants are the same as that of Mrs Oyo-Ita.

After reading out the bail condition for all the defendants, Mr Taiwo said, “Meanwhile until the bail conditions are met, the defendants are released to their respective counsel, who shall ensure that (the defendants are available) between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12 noon every day for the next seven days when the defendants are expected to have met the bail conditions.”

The judge further ordered that, “The defendants shall report at the office of the EFCC to ensure that they are still in Abuja but yet to perfect their bail conditions. They can only show up at the office of the prosecutor for that purpose only and shall be allowed to go.

“However if the conditions are not met within seven days, the defendants shall be remanded in the facility of the EFCC until they meet the conditions of bail.”

According to the judge, “The court has taken the decision to release the defendants to their respective counsel for seven days only until they perfect their bail terms, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lives of the defendants should not be put in unnecessary danger.”