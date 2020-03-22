Coronavirus: Oyo confirms first case as Nigeria’s total increases

Related News

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country has risen to 26, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Sunday.

This was disclosed some few minutes after three new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria as at the time of reporting to 26.

However, more cases are still expected to be confirmed as the government has intensified contact tracing of the people who might have had contact with those infected.

New cases

The recently confirmed new case was reported in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A statement issued by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, said the new case was reported in a man who returned from the UK recently.

He said the patient was at Bodija area of Ibadan. The patient in his 50s has been in isolation for the past four days.

His sample was taken to Lagos where the result came out positive.

Mr Makinde said that another person who just returned from the U.S. to Oluyole Local Government Area has also been isolated and the result of his test being awaited.

Government Actions

With the increasing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, the government has placed restrictions on all international flights.

It has also intensified contact tracing to identify people who might have been in contact with the new confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, for the contact tracing of those who had been in contact with the previously confirmed case, Mr Makinde said the family have been identified and notified to isolate themselves for 14 days.

He said “a follow up on the Ekiti Covid-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.”

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

“The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false,” he added.

Number of cases

So far, the newly confirmed case is the first of COVID-19 in Oyo state.

As at the time of reporting, 16 cases have been confirmed in Lagos, three in Abuja, two in Ogun, one in Ekiti and one in Oyo State.

As for the other three cases reported this morning, the states where the samples were collected were yet to be disclosed at the time of this report.

Self-quarantine

With the number of infections increasing especially from returnees, the federal government has reiterated that people who just returned into the country should self-quarantine themselves for 24 days.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said self-isolation is a required action to be taken seriously for people just coming from foreign countries with cases over 1000.

He also advised them to minimise contacts with others as much as possible and maintain a social distance of about one foot when relating with people.

Mr Ehanire added that the maintenance of good hygiene such as the washing of hands with soap and water, and the use of hand sanitizers are very important.

He, however, said there is no need for Nigerians to use face masks yet, and the government would announce if need be.