Nigeria launches ‘microsite’ for coronavirus updates

Screenshot of the ‘microsite’ website launched for coronavirus updates in Nigeria. [PHOTO CREDIT: http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/]
Nigeria has launched a new ‘microsite’ that will ensure speedy provision of updates and relevant information on the ravaging coronavirus disease as events unfold.

All new confirmed cases of COVID-19 will now be announced on the site launched by Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The launch of the new site followed the discovery of 10 new cases in Lagos and Abuja which brougth to 22 the total number of cases in Nigeria on Saturday.

Three new cases were confirmed Sunday morning bringing the total to 25.

Announcing the new site on its official Twitter handle Saturday evening, the NCDC said it was approved by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

All information related to COVID-19 can also be verified on the site, covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Inside Features

The multimedia webpage has various categories and columns which provide several updates on how the coronavirus pandemic unfold in Nigeria, a quick peek showed.

All 22 confirmed cases as at Saturday are mostly clinically stable, according to the microsite. Of these, 16 were confirmed in Lagos and three in Abuja. One and two cases were also confirmed in Ekiti and Ogun states respectively.

The first case is that of an Italian recorded on February 28 but who has fully recovered.

Nigeria has been slowly sliding into lockdown in a bid to stem the tide of the ravaging coronavirus. While it has shut its skies to international flights, schools and public gatherings have been closed down and restricted to the barest minimum.

