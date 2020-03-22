Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms three new cases, total now 25

Related News

The federal government on Sunday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria to 25.

The new cases were confirmed early Sunday morning by the centre for disease control (NCDC).

The agency on its Twitter handle said of the 25 confirmed cases, two have fully recovered and have been discharged.

No death has been recorded in Nigeria from the disease which has killed over 11,000 people globally.

“All three cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last seven days”

“We’re working closely with Lagos State Ministry Of Health to identify and follow up with contacts,” the NCDC said of the new cases.