Nigeria’s first coronavirus patient recovers, discharged

Nigeria's first coronavirus patient recovers, discharged
Nigeria's first coronavirus patient recovers, discharged

The first COVID-19 patient in Nigeria has been discharged after testing negative, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu declared.

The governor took to his Twitter handle on Friday evening to reveal this with pictures of the Italian, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, and other health officials.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, I am glad to inform you that the index case the Italian gentleman is now negative”, Mr Sanwo-olu tweeted.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos State, Ogun State and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

“This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies. However, we now have several new imported cases and we hope we can apply the same contact tracing strategy along with social distancing to slow down the outbreak which may be brewing from these new cases.”

“The index patient consented to donate one unit of white blood (otherwise called plasma) before he was discharged today (Friday). The blood plasma is rich in anti-body proteins that target the COVID-19 virus.

“The white blood plasma is frozen in our bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.”

“The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for COVID-19 yet.”

“The index patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by the staff of the mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, all members of the EOC and Lagos State Government”

“The EOC team was extremely happy to bid the patient farewell.”

“Once again, we like to convey the enthusiasm of our team to do the very best possible in handling incidents of Coronavirus.”

Nigeria has confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which two have now fully recovered and have been discharged. No death has been recorded in Nigeria from the disease which has killed over 10,000 globally.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.