Coronavirus: WAEC postpones 2020 examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed its school certificate examination (WASSCE) for this year, including in Nigeria, until further notice due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The council said a new date for the examination will be communicated to schools and other stakeholders in due course.

The council said this via its Twitter handle @waecnigeria on Friday.

The spokesperson of the council, Damian Ojijeogu, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening in a phone interview.

”We have postponed the examination till further notice, ”he said.

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence on April 6.

The council said the postponement is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

”This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the federal and state governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease,” the council said.

According to council, “the earlier released timetable for the conduct of the examination is hereby suspended until further notice.

“We wish to assure all candidates, schools presenting candidates for the examination, all stakeholders, and indeed, the general public that this decision will be reviewed once the health situation improves,” the council said.

The council appealed to all school principals presenting candidates for the examination to inform the candidates as well as their parents

The Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday also closed all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The ministry said it is part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Also, the National Universities Commission has ordered universities across the country to close for a month beginning from March 23, 2020.

The scourge

Coronavirus has ravaged about 140 countries and more than 200, 000 persons have been infected, with thousands dead.

The spread has led countries to lock down many cities.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 12 cases, although authorities say one of the victims has fully recovered.