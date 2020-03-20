Coronavirus: NUC announces closure of Nigerian universities

Twenty four hours after the federal government ordered all educational institution in the country to shut down, the National Universities Commission has ordered universities across the country to close for a month beginning from March 23, 2020.

This is contained in a circular signed by the commission’s deputy executive secretary, Suleiman Rammon-Yusuf, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The commission said the directive is necessary to curtail the further spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

“I write at the bearest of the Executive Secretary to inform Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools for a period of one (1) month, commencing from Monday, 23rd March, 2020,” the circular said.

”Vice Chancellors are kindly requested to ensure immediate compliance,” the circular said.

When contacted Friday afternoon, the spokesperson of the commission, Ibrahim Yakassai, confirmed the development.

”It is a directive from the federal government to prevent the spread of corona virus, ” he said.

The Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday also closed all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The ministry said it is part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Scourge

Coronavirus has ravaged about 140 countries and more than 200, 000 persons have been infected, with 10,000 dead.

The spread has led countries to lock down many cities.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 12 cases, although authorities say one of the victims has fully recovered.

