Trump approves chloroquine for coronavirus treatment in U.S.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has approved the use of chloroquine for the treatment of the coronavirus.

“It’s been around for a long time, so we know if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to killing anybody,” Mr Trump told journalists at the White House Thursday.

Chloroquine has been in use for decades for the treatment of malaria. It has been phased out for malaria treatment after researchers discovered the disease was becoming resistant to the drug.

Doctors in China, where coronavirus originated, had earlier reported using chloroquine for coronavirus treatment.

However, the World Health Organisation expressed doubt about its efficacy saying more research was needed.

The U.S. has over 9,000 cases of coronavirus with over 150 deaths.

More details later…

