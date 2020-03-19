Coronavirus: Senate suspends public hearings, excursions indefintely

coronavirus
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Nigerian Senate has suspended all public hearings and excursions to the National Assembly.

The gallery of the chamber will also remain closed to visitors until further notice.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Thursday.

The announcement followed a closed-door session which lasted for almost an hour.

Mr Lawan said the new directive will take effect from next Tuesday.

“The Senate resolved to suspend all public hearings till further notice as a result of Coronavirus.

“In addition, the Senate’s gallery will remain closed to the public till further notice, including excursions from schools and organisations from Tuesday 24th of March, 2020,” he said.

Eight new coronavirus cases have been detected in Nigeria, majority of them in people who arrived in Nigeria via Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how governors of North-west states on Wednesday also ordered the closure of schools in the region.

The Lagos government has also ordered the closure of all schools from Monday.

Also on Wednesday, the Lagos government suspended public gatherings of more than 50 persons.

Nigeria has also suspended its football league while orientation camps for corps members were abruptly shut nationwide early on Wednesday.

