Coronavirus: Nigerian Football League suspended

Heartland Vs Kano Pillars NPFL Matchday 13
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been suspended until further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

The League Management Company (LMC) on Wednesday said it would review the suspension after consulting the nation’s health authorities, namely, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Matchday 25 fixtures were concluded on Wednesday. The LMC said the decision to suspend other games was to conform with the guidelines for containment of the spread of the global pandemic.

Already, football matches across Europe have been severely affected, with leagues in England, France, Italy, Spain and others affected

Earlier on Tuesday, Nigeria’s National Sports Festival meant to commence this weekend was also postponed indefinitely.

Since recording its first case of coronavirus, Nigeria has recorded seven other cases. Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria.

