Buhari orders reduction in fuel price

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a reduction in the pump price of petrol, an official has said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, announced this in a statement.

Mr Buhai did not, however, fix a new price of petrol but only asked the appropriate agency, PPPRA, to do so.

The current official price of petrol is N145 per litre.

The PPPRA is yet to announce a new price with an official telling PREMIUM TIMES that the president’s directive has not been formally communicated to them.

Mr Sylva said the president’s directive is because of the drop in the international oil price.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the drop in international oil price from over $50 a barrel over a month ago to about $30 a barrel.

Read Mr Sylva’s full statement below.

Reduction in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS)

The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per liter.

Therefore, Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.

In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce the Ex-Coastal and Ex-Depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.

Also, the PPPRA shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.

The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.

It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for a sustainable supply of PMS to our country.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilization as transport fuel.

Timipre Sylva