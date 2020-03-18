Nigeria confirms five new coronavirus cases

Related News

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing to eight, the total number of confirmed cases in the country, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

All five cases had a travel history to the UK and U.S., he said.

Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases had completely recovered.

The announcement was made just as the country announced travel restrictions from 13 countries with high coronavirus cases.

The affected countries are; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

The travel restriction will commence on March 21.

