Senators support crucial constitutional amendment bills on marriage, indigeneship, independent candidacy

A bill to allow women be identified as indigenes of a state by marriage and thus be able to contest elections in such state has scaled second reading at the Senate.

The bill titled “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to enable women be identified as indigenes of a State by virtue of Marriage when running for Office and for related matters” is sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

It is one of the ten constitutional amendment bills that scaled second reading on Tuesday.

The objective of the bill is to amend Sections 65(2) and 106 of the constitution which focus on qualification into federal and state legislative seats respectively.

None of Sections 65(2) or 106 bars a married woman or indeed any Nigerian from seeking election in any part of the country, however some married women who tried to contest elections in their husband’s home state have been discriminated against in the past; a factor that may have influenced the new bill.

Section 65(2) currently reads “A person shall be qualified for election under this subsection if:

(a) He has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent;

(b) Is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.

The proposed amendment seeks to add a new subsection which reads:

(c) “Being a woman, is married to an indigene of the State.”

It also seeks to add the same subsection to Section 106 of the constitution.

Another constitutional amendment bill that scaled second reading is “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to define who is an indigene of a State and for related matters, 2020” also sponsored by Mr Omo-Agege.

Ovie Omo-Agege [PHOTO CREDIT:@OvieOmoAgege}

The bill seeks to provide for indigeneship by application and the interpretation of the word “indigene” by amending Sections 31 and 318 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Another bill by Mr Omo-Agege read for the second time is “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the minimum number of youth and women to be appointed as ministers, ambassadors and state commissioners and for related matters, 2020.

This bill seeks to amend sections 147, 171 and 192 of the constitution to provide for the minimum number of youth and women appointed to such positions.

The current provision states that “the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State.

“The appointment shall reflect federal character and there shall be such offices of Commissioners of the Government of a State as may be established by the Governor of the State.”

The proposed amendment, however, seeks to amend the section to include “at least five of which shall not be older than the age of forty years at the time of appointment and at least five shall be women.”

Other Constitutional amendment bills

Other constitution bills that scaled second reading are:

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for Independent Candidate in an election, 2020.

Sponsored by Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North)

Stella Oduah [Photo credit: African Examiner]

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 CAP C23 LFN 2004 to make provision for change of name of the area referred to as Egbado” in Ogun State to “Yewa” as contained in the First Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended), 2020.

Sponsored by Odebiyi, Tolulope.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the time frame for the conduct of Population Census, 2020.

Sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the selection process of Judges serving as members of an election Tribunal, 2020.

Sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for Independent Candidate in an Election, 2020.

Sponsored by Abba Moro.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow for more representation in the National Assembly for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Sponsored by Philip Aduda.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce the period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriation Act from 6 months to 3 months.

Sponsored by Rose Oko.

The next legislative process for the bills will be public hearings on the subjects.