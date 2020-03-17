JUST IN: Coronavirus: Nigeria suspends aviation conference

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Tuesday announced that it has suspended its scheduled national conference.

The National Aviation Conference was earlier scheduled to take place between April 1 and 4, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

A statement by the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said that the decision was made in order to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby notifies stakeholders and the general public that the National Aviation Conference earlier scheduled for 1st to 4th April 2020, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja has been suspended,” FAAN said Tuesday morning.

“This is due to the need to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the Corona virus presently spreading across nations globally.”

The World Health Organization recently declared COVID 19 a global pandemic and advised that as much as possible, individuals and organizations should avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

“A new date for the conference will be announced as soon as possible,” Mrs Yakubu said.

“The Authority regrets any inconvenience this postponement might have caused you.”

Coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, broke out in Wuhan, Hubei province of Central China in December. About 125,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories.

However, world leaders, sports and show biz stars have also been hit by the virus among the tens of thousands infected across the world.

Following the outbreak, activities across the world are gradually being shut down. Companies are beginning to work remotely, schools are closing, quarterly pilgrimage has been halted, overseas travels are being restricted, sporting events as the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, European UEFA Champions League, NBA, CAF African qualifiers, and the Olympics games, risks being suspended as part of efforts to curtail the virus.

Nigeria has only confirmed two cases of the coronavirus. The first was in an Italian who arrived in the country and the second in a Nigerian who had contact with the Italian.

The second person later tested negative and recovered from the disease while the Italian is still on isolation and is recovering.

The Nigerian government on Monday insisted it would not limit or suspend travels from countries with high rates of the coronavirus.

