BREAKING: Reprieve for Oshiomhole as Appeal Court halts suspension order

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution of the order given by Justice Danlami senchi of the FCT High Court,which led to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Prigressive Congress(APC).

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the three-member panel led by Abubakar Yahaya held that status quo can only be maintained if the order of the lower court is stayed.

“I hereby make a stay of execution of the ruling of Justice Danlami Senchi, pending the hearing of the notice of appeal slated for Friday March 20, 2020,” Mr Yahaya said.

The ruling means Mr Oshiomhole would continue in office as APC national chairman until at least March 20 as the Abuja high court order which suspended him has now been upturned by the appeal court.

The appeal court also ordered all parties in the suit not to take any further steps that would affect the ruling of the court.

Details later…

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.