JUST IN: APC Crisis: NEC meeting postponed after Buhari’s intervention

The contentious meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has been postponed.

The postponement was announced Monday by the Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, while briefing State House correspondents after he led APC governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office..

The meeting was expected to decide the fate of party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, after an Abuja high court directed him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the ruling party.

A court of similar jurisdiction in Kano had also issued a counter directive asking Mr Oshiomhole to continue serving as chairman of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Abuja court’s ruling.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the appeal court on Monday suspended the case indefinitely.

