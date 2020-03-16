JUST IN: APC Crisis: NEC meeting postponed after Buhari’s intervention

President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with APC Governors
President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with APC Governors

The contentious meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has been postponed.

The postponement was announced Monday by the Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, while briefing State House correspondents after he led APC governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office..

The meeting was expected to decide the fate of party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, after an Abuja high court directed him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the ruling party.

A court of similar jurisdiction in Kano had also issued a counter directive asking Mr Oshiomhole to continue serving as chairman of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Abuja court’s ruling.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the appeal court on Monday suspended the case indefinitely.

Details later…

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.