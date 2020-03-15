I wasn’t involved in Sanusi’s dethronement, banishment – AGF Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (Photo Credit: DailyPost)

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, said he was not connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, and his subsequent banishment to Nasarawa State.

This is contained in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday by the AGF’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu.

Mr Sanusi was deposed following a resolution of the Kano State Executive Council on March 9, on allegations of insubordination.

The deposed Kano emir had on March 12 filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the State Security Services(SSS), Yusuf Bichi; Attorney General of Kano State and the AGF, Mr Malami.

They are the first, second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

Mr Sanusi regained his freedom on Friday on the order of the court and has left Awe in Nasarawa, where he was banished, for Lagos.

But in the statement on Sunday, Mr Malami said the “Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN was not in any way connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nasarawa State.

“The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently subjudice.”

The minister added that he would not comment over a matter that is already before a court of law.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court.”

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.