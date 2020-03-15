Fears in Ogun community over murder of Customs official

Nigerian Customs Officials
Nigerian Customs Officials

A violent clash has occurred in Imasai town of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State leading to the death of an official of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Several properties were also destroyed in the late Saturday night violence.

The customs blamed the violence on suspected smugglers who resisted arrest.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the customs operatives were on routine anti-smuggling operations and had an encounter with some suspected smugglers.

“It’s confirmed that the operatives of the National Border drill went on routine anti-smuggling operation and had an encounter with some suspected smugglers. In the melee that ensued, one of the operatives was brutally murdered by some unscrupulous elements. However, investigation is ongoing and details shall be communicated as soon as practically possible,” the official said.

On Sunday morning, some residents of the community were reported to have fled their houses, while others locked themselves up in their homes to avoid arrest and retaliatory attack from the customs officials.

A resident of the community who spoke on phone with our correspondent from hiding said the situation was still tense at the time of this report.

He said armed customs officials arrived the community in five Toyota Hiace buses on Sunday morning.

Details later…

