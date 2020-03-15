DEVELOPING STORY: Many houses damaged as pipeline explodes in Lagos

and
Black smoke rising to the sky from the point of the pipeline explossion
Black smoke rising to the sky from the point of the pipeline explosion

An explosion, suspected to be from crude oil pipelines, has occurred in Abule Ado, Lagos.

The incident, which happened at about 9 a.m. Sunday, sent residents scampering to safety.

Several houses were affected, including a girls’ Catholic boarding school. It is still unclear if there is any fatality.

When contacted, Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said an emergency team was heading to the location of the explosion.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was said to have shut down the pipeline and its officials were heading to the scene of the explosion.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported a pipeline explosion at Eroko road, also in Abule Egba, where not less than three persons lost their lives.

That explosion which happened in January, was as a result of a vandalised NNPC pipeline in Abule Egba, LASEMA said.

More details later…

