One killed in accident involving Osinbajo’s convoy

The convoy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was involved in an accident in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, confirmed the incident after an initial report by The Cable newspaper. Mr Akande said Mr Osinbajo was en route to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the accident occurred.

He said the vice president was on his way to catch a flight to Lagos when his convoy crashed killing a police escort attached to him.

“With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today,” the statement read.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives,” Mr Akande said.

This is at least the third accident that involves the vice president since he assumed office.

In February, Mr Osinbajo celebrated one year of his survival with 11 others in a helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, as he campaigned for the 2019 general elections.

However, that was the second time Mr Osinbajo’s helicopter would crash-land.

In June 2017, he survived a similar accident when the chopper he was traveling in crash-landed shortly after takeoff in Gwagawalada, Abuja.