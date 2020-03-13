JUST IN: El-Rufai arrives Awe, meets Sanusi

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has arrived Awe, Nasarawa State, to meet with Muhammadu Sanusi, the deposed emir of Kano.

Mr El-Rufai arrived Mr Sanusi’s abode in Awe at about 12:46 p.m. in a convoy of about six security and official vehicles.

He went straight into the house to have a meeting with the deposed emir.

There was a security barricade around the house preventing observers and journalists from going to meet the former emir.

Mr Sanusi was on Monday sacked as emir by the Kano State Government.

He was then banished to Nasarawa and had his freedom resticted by security officials.

On Friday, a federal court in Abuja ordered the police and the State Security Service to rlease Mr Sanusi.

The meeting between Mr Sanusi and Mr El-Rufai was still on at the time of this report.

After Mr Sanusi’s sack as emir, Mr El-Rufai appointed him into two offices including as the chancellor of the Kaduna State university.