ASUU Strike: Nigerian govt, university teachers meet

Nigerian government officials, on Thursday, held a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Abuja.

The meeting is part of the steps by the government to resolve issues that led to the ongoing nationwide strike by the lecturers.

An ASUU delegation led by the national president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, arrived the Ministry of Labour and Employment at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ASUU on Monday asked its members in federal universities across the country to begin two weeks warning strike in response to the government’s decision to stop the February salaries of lecturers who have not registered on the salary (IPPIS) payment platform.

ASUU is opposed to the IPPIS and has told its members not to register with it.

The union is also protesting poor funding, the proliferation of state universities and non-implementation of previous agreements.

The strike has been on for two days.

Before Thursday’s meeting commenced, an official of the labour ministry said the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, held a brief closed-door meeting with members of the federal government delegation.

Officials at that meeting include the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono.