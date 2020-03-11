No one died, Customs says about clash with motorcyclists in Ibadan

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/ Osun states Command, on Wednesday said that no one died when its officers had a faceoff with some commercial motorcyclists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some commercial motorcyclists on Tuesday engaged the Customs officers when a truck seized by the Customs lost control and hit some motorcyclists.

A protest later ensued at the NCS barracks in Ijokodo area of Ibadan, Tuesday evening.

Four people were allegedly killed in the incident with witnesses giving different narratives of how the alleged deaths occurred.

Witnesses said the trouble started when some Customs officers seized a trailer carrying prohibited items into the country.

The officers after seizing the trailer were said to be driving it to their barracks.

A witness said the trailer’s brake failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit some road users

Among those hit by the trailer were commercial motorcyclists plying the Apete-Ijokodo-Sango Road.

This led to the protest by the motorcyclists.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCS in charge of Oyo and Osun states, Abdullahi Lagos, on Wednesday night, asked for more time to compile a report on the incident.

Mr Lagos sent his report to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday morning.

He said no one died as a result of the unfortunate incident.

He confirmed that a truck suspected to be carrying some prohibited items hit a commercial motorcyclist along the Apete Road on Tuesday.

He said the victim was quickly taken to the University College Hospital for treatment.

“Officers of the Oyo/Osun Command arrested a truck suspected to carry uncustom goods concealed with motor spare parts around Fiditi Area of Oyo State.

“On getting close to Customs Barracks Ijokodo for further investigation, the brake of the Truck failed and couldn’t entered into the barracks and it headed towards Apete road, it got to a point where it couldn’t move, the Truck descended and hit an Okada rider coming with speed behind the truck, the victim was quickly taken to UCH for treatment.

“After this unfortunate incidents some Okada riders started gathering to attack officers with stones and other weapons at the scene, the officers dispersed the mob and restore normalcy. None of the victim died as insinuated.

“Meanwhile, the Command has informed the Police of the incident for further investigation. Sorry for the delay,” Mr Lagos wrote.

He did not say how the Customs officers “dispersed the mob” and whether anyone was injured in the incident.