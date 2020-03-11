DPO shot dead in Cross River

Related News

A divisional police officer has been shot dead in Cross River State, South-South Nigeria.

The officer, Gabriel Amawu, headed the Nigeria Police, Obudu Division, in the northern Cross River State.

Mr Amawu, a deputy superintendent of police, was shot dead on Tuesday night in Obudu during a clash between the police and some students, the police said.

“I think it happened last night between 10 p.m. and 11p.m. I think they were having crisis with the students there. I think one of the students was arrested, that is what led to the crisis,” the police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, told PREMIUM TIMES 8 a.m. on Wednesday, while confirming the killing of the police chief.

The police spokesperson said she was yet to get details of what happened.

CrossRiverWatch, an online newspaper, has reported that the crisis was between the students of the Federal College of Education, Obudu.

The paper said “the students were celebrating an end to their examinations when Mr. Amawu, suspecting criminal activity, made some arrests”.

The paper said the slain police chief shot into the air, apparently to scare away other students who had gathered at the station to demand the release of their colleagues.

“It is still unclear how Mr. Amawu whom initial reports say was shot in the head, took a bullet,” CrossRiverWatch reported.