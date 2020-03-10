Sanusi’s lawyers to challenge deposed emir’s banishment

Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano
The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi. [PHOTO: expressiveinfo.com/]

The legal team of the deposed Emir Sanusi of Kano led by Abubakar Mahmoud has said it would challenge the banishment of Mr Sanusi to Loko local government in Nasarawa State.

While Mr Mahmoud said his team would do this because it is “illegal, unconstitutional and a clear abuse of power,” he said Mr Sanusi had not given them any directive to challenge his dethronement in court.

The Kano State government, through the managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Bappa Dan’agundi, had Tuesday morning told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the Emir’s banishment was in line with tradition and for peace to reign in Kano.

But Mr Mahmoud said the so-called tradition is an archaic practice that has no basis in Nigerians law.

He said his team was concerned about the safety of the deposed and for the the immediate release of the Emir, whom he said he had not heard from since he was taken out of Kano on Monday.

Mr Mahmoud further bemoaned the “emotional trauma and distress” the former Emir was subjected to in the about “seven hour drive to his current location in Nasarawa State.”

He said he feared for Mr Sanusi’s safety and called on the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the SSS and the attorney-general of the federation to ensure the immediate release of the former Emir for him to reunite with his family.

