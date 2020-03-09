Kano government appoints new emir to replace Sanusi

The Kano State Government has announced the appointment of Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano
Mr Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment the emir of Bichi, one of the controversial new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
The appointment comes a few hours after the dethronement of the Kano emir, Muhammadu Sanusi.
The secretary to the government of the state, Usman Alhaji made the announcement accompanied by the four Kano Emirate kingmakers at the Kano Government House Monday afternoon.
