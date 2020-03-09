Why we dethroned Emir Sanusi – Kano Govt

Related News

The Kano State Government said on Monday that it dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, because of insubordination.

Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, stated this in a statement circulated to journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano State Government earlier on Monday announced the dethronement of Mr Sanusi, a vocal advocate of reforms in Northern Nigeria.

Many see the Kano government’s action as Mr Ganduje’s way of getting at Mr Sanusi who is believed to have worked against the governor’s re-election last year.

In his statement, however, Mr Alhaji said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved Mr Sanusi’s dethronement.

The Executive Council is made up of the governor, the deputy governor, commissioners, and other selected appointees of the governor.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amount to insubordination,” Mr Alhaji said.

“It is on record and in so many instances Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate,” the official added.

The Kano emirate law that Mr Alhaji referenced is the one which created four new first class emirs in Kano State. Before then, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Mr Sanusi and other members of the Kano emirate are challenging the law in court.

In his statement, Mr Alhaji said Governor Ganduje called for calm “while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”