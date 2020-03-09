ASUU commences nationwide strike

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two-week warning strike with effect from Monday.

The strike was declared by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ASUU which ended its meeting in Enugu on Monday.

The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, announced the strike in Enugu.

The strike is following the decision of the federal government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU is opposed to the use of IPPIS for lecturers.

READ ALSO:

The strike action is also to compel federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented, officials of the lecturers’ union said.

Details later…