Ganduje dethrones Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Government has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

This was announced by Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on media.

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, also made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Mr Tanko-Yakasai said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved the dethronement of Mr Sanusi.

Details later…