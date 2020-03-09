Ganduje dethrones Emir Sanusi

and
Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano
Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano [PHOTO: expressiveinfo.com/]

The Kano State Government has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

This was announced by Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on media.

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, also made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Protest in Kano over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

Mr Tanko-Yakasai said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved the dethronement of Mr Sanusi.

Details later…

