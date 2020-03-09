Nigerian university shut after loss of two students to Lassa fever, gunmen

Related News

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) has issued a two-week break following the death of two students of the institution.

A 200-level student, Temitope Patience, died of Lassa fever on Thursday while Olakunle Matthew of the department of Biochemistry was shot dead by suspected cultists on Friday.

According to the Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, the loss of the two students dealt a heavy blow on the school management.

In the condolence statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the registrar narrated events that led to the demise of the two students.

“On admission of Miss Temitope Patience AYEDUN, a 200 Level of the Department of Educational Management, at the University Health Centre, the Medical Personnel tried their best to manage her until she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where she was intensively managed before she died on Thursday, 5th March, 2020.”

“The news of the death of Mr. Olakunle Matthew OLAYINKA, a 300-Level student of the Department of Biochemistry, following wounds from gunshot by unidentified gunmen, was received last night, Friday, 6th March, 2020, after the Medical personnel at the University Health Centre put up spirited efforts to stabilise him. The Security agents are still on the trail of the assailants for apprehension.”

It was also stated that the university management, under the leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Olugbenga Ige, commiserated with the families of the deceased, the entire students and the university community on the sad events and prayed the Lord console the families and the entire university community.

She, however, assured that the university management has beefed up security within and outside the campus to forestall recurrence.

The official also announced the postponement of some examinations to mourn the loss of the students.

“Mourning the painful loss of these our students, the Ag. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga E. Ige, on behalf of the University Senate has, therefore, directed that the First Semester University-wide GST and ENT CBT examinations for 2019/2020 academic session earlier scheduled for Monday, 9th March, 2020 to Thursday, 12th March, 2020 be postponed till further notice.”

However, in a separate memo obtained on Sunday evening, the university’s Senate approved a two-week Mid-Semester Break for all students with immediate effect.

This, according to the registrar, is to enable the students refresh and prepare well for the First Semester Examinations for 2019/2020 academic session on resumption.