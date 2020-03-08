Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Ighalo Set For Crunch Test Against City

Related News

Another instalment of the Manchester Derby will hold this evening at Old Trafford as fierce local rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City, will square up in the Premier League Super Sunday tie.

Sunday’s fixture at the Theater of Dreams will be the fourth time in the space of three months these two sides are meeting.

In the derby, United currently boast the bragging rights for the season with two wins to one, but they sit 15 points behind their city rivals in the Premier League table.

While City looked destined for the second spot behind Liverpool, United know anything other than a victory could harm their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

All eyes will be on United’s newbies, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, as Ole Gunnar Solksjaeer’s side look to extend their present eight-match unbeaten run and also complete a rear league double over their neighbours.

The reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium saw Rashford and Martial earn United a 2-1 victory in December, with Nicolas Otamendi pulling a goal back for Man City.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Kick off at old Trafford

Throw in for United

Good chance but Martial promptly dispossessed of the ball

Fairly balanced game and City win another corner kick

Martial gets a knock to his head but he is

Wambassaka with a block as City continue to find a way to unlock United’s defence

City dominating the ball possession with 68% compared to United’s 32%

Mike Dean the referee in charge today is officiating his sixth Manchester Derby

Free kick for United.. And they take a quick one

Chance for Martial but the shot hits Otamendi

Otamendi brings down James and United get a free kick near the City box

Bruno Fernandes hits it straight to the wall

Another poor finish by Martial as he shoots straight into the hands of Ederson

Drop ball

Fernandinho gets the first yellow card of the game

Goal…. Martial gets it in

Thirty minutes gone.. Man United 1-0 Man City

Rodrigo gets a Yellow card also

Nice move by Wambassaka but final ball faulty

United with the first corner kick

Ederson rushes to deny Martial a chance for another goal

United dominant upfront with seven attempts compared to City’s one

Fred is booked by referee for diving

Two minutes added time

Half Time.. Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City

Second half already underway at Old Trafford

Aguero gets the ball into the net and it’s being checked on VAR

Ederson makes a crucial clearance after a slip off a back pass

Martial gets injured in the process

A drop ball and play resumes

Good defensive work by City

Raheem Sterling pass goes behind Aguero and United regain the ball possession

Foden with a rising shot but De Gea rises up to the occasion with a finger tip save

Aguero pulled off for Gabriel Jesus