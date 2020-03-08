Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Ighalo Set For Crunch Test Against City

Another instalment of the Manchester Derby will hold this evening at Old Trafford as fierce local rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City, will square up in the Premier League Super Sunday tie.
Sunday’s fixture at the Theater of Dreams will be the fourth time in the space of three months these two sides are meeting.
In the derby, United currently boast the bragging rights for the season with two wins to one, but they sit 15 points behind their city rivals in the Premier League table.
While City looked destined for the second spot behind Liverpool, United know anything other than a victory could harm their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
All eyes will be on United’s newbies, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, as Ole Gunnar Solksjaeer’s side look to extend their present eight-match unbeaten run and also complete a rear league double over their neighbours.
The reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium saw Rashford and Martial earn United a 2-1 victory in December, with Nicolas Otamendi pulling a goal back for Man City.
Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.
Kick off at old Trafford
Throw in for United
Good chance but Martial promptly dispossessed of the ball
Fairly balanced game and City win another corner kick
Martial gets a knock to his head but he is
Wambassaka with a block as City continue to find a way to unlock United’s defence
City dominating the ball possession with 68% compared to United’s 32%
Mike Dean the referee in charge today is officiating his sixth Manchester Derby
Free kick for United.. And they take a quick one
Chance for Martial but the shot hits Otamendi
Otamendi brings down James and United get a free kick near the City box
Bruno Fernandes hits it straight to the wall
Another poor finish by Martial as he shoots straight into the hands of Ederson
Drop ball
Fernandinho gets the first yellow card of the game
Goal…. Martial gets it in
Thirty minutes gone.. Man United 1-0 Man City
Rodrigo gets a Yellow card also
Nice move by Wambassaka but final ball faulty
United with the first corner kick
Ederson rushes to deny Martial a chance for another goal
United dominant upfront with seven attempts compared to City’s one
Fred is booked by referee for diving
Two minutes added time
Half Time.. Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City
Second half already underway at Old Trafford
Aguero gets the ball into the net and it’s being checked on VAR
Ederson makes a crucial clearance after a slip off a back pass
Martial gets injured in the process
A drop ball and play resumes
Good defensive work by City
Raheem Sterling pass goes behind Aguero and United regain the ball possession
Foden with a rising shot but De Gea rises up to the occasion with a finger tip save
Aguero pulled off for Gabriel Jesus