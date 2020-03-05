TRENDING: Ighalo scores twice as Manchester United reach FA Cup quarter-final

Related News

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo scored two goals on Thursday night as he helped Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Derby County and a place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

In what was his second start for the Red Devils, Ighalo showed he is up to the task as he delivered two goals and justified the confidence reposed in him by Ole Gunnar Solksjaaer.

After a nervy start with the home team threatening to score, Luke Shaw put Manchester United ahead after 33 minutes with his second career goal.

Seven minutes later, it was time for Ighalo as he scored his second United goal to double the lead for his team.

The striker finished low into the corner when he collected Shaw’s pass and held off Craig Forsyth as the visitors took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Ighalo was again on target in the 70th minute as he hit the ball expertly to the roof of the net.

While Wayne Rooney tried hard to at least get a goal against his former team, he was denied by the superb United keeper.

For those who predicted that Ighalo will hit double figures for Manchester United this season, they may be right after all as the former Nigeria international has now scored three goals with a handful of games still to go.

With this victory, Manchester United will be facing Norwich City in the quarter-final.

On their part, holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester have a tough test as they are to face Chelsea.

Arsenal go to Sheffield United in the last quarter-final pairing.