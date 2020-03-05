UNILAG management suspends 51st convocation

Related News

The hope of some 13,489 fresh graduates of the University of Lagos, Akoka, who had been scheduled to receive their certificates next week may have been dashed as the university management has called off its 2020 convocation ceremonies.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the ceremonies, which had earlier been scheduled to hold between March 9 and 12, has been suspended over a supremacy battle between the university management and the chairman of the institution’s governing council, Wale Babalakin.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had on Monday, addressed a press briefing ahead of the ceremonies, giving details of the activities lined up, including a convocation lecture to be delivered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

But PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr. Babalakin wrote to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, saying the scheduled convocation ceremony was not approved by his Council, and urged the Minister to halt the process.

The minister in turn, through the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sunny Echonu, wrote to the National Universities Commission (NUC), as the regulatory agency, to inform the university of its suspension order.

The university, PREMIUM TIMES learned, received a memo from the NUC on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the press briefing, confirming the decision of the Minister.

Confirming the development, the university’s public relations officer, Taiwo Oloyede, said the institution will soon communicate the development to the appropriate quarters.

Mrs. Oloyede, however, did not give details for the abrupt decision, saying details would be provided later.

She said; “Yes it is true the convocation will be postponed. We will soon communicate with you.”