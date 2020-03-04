Akeredolu signs Amotekun Bill into law in Ondo

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Akeredolu]

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday signed the Ondo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into law.

This is coming a day after the state assembly passed the bill.

The signing took place at the state’s executive council chambers in Akure. The governor said the Amotekun Corps will complement other security agencies in the country.

“We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South-west region,” he said.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complementary efforts by the governors of the South-west to engender unity, peace and security.”

Mr Akeredolu also said the Amotekun operatives “will not be allowed for political purposes”.

“Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the police must continue to discharge its obligations and responsibilities to the people,” he added.

He appreciated Ondo state lawmakers for the speedy consideration and passage of the bill.

