Kano Assembly commences fresh probe of Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Kano State House of Assembly has begun a fresh probe of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they received two petitions against the emir.

During the assembly’s plenary, the chairman of the committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Zubairu Hamza-Masu, said he received a petition from one Muhammad Mukhtar of Ja’en Yamma quarters in Gwale Local Government Area. He said he received a second petition from the Kano State society for the promotion of education and culture headed by Muhammad Bello-Abdullahi. He said the petitioners accuse Mr Sanusi of unethical conducts that contradicted the culture and tradition of Kano people.

Mr Hamza-Masu told his colleagues that the petitioners backed their claim with a copy of a video CD.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to see or review the petition and the CD to know the full content.

According to the legislator, the petitioners requested the assembly to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the monarch.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulaziz Gafasa, referred the petitions to the assembly’s standing committee on public petition, and directed the committee to report back to the plenary in seven days.

Mr Sanusi has had repeated problems with the Kano State Government over his public stance on several issues including governance and culture.

The emir has condemned corruption and misgovernance among Northern elites, advocated family planning and spoken against polygamy by people who cannot afford to do so.

Many of his views are believed to anger many residents of a largely conservative Northern Nigeria.

Mr Sanusi has in the past been probed for corruption by the Kano government and has had his influence reduced after the government created new first-class emirates in the state.

Before then, the Emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

The state governor, Umar Ganduje, had also said he was considering dethroning the emir. Top Northern elders then intervened and asked both parties to sheathe their sword.

Details later…

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.