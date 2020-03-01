Suspected Security trail on Premium Times’ reporters

Related News

Two men suspected to be officials of the State Security Service, Sunday, attempted to breach the home of PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, claiming they had a message to drop for him.

The two men, both dark in complexion, one tall and clad in a dark suit, the other of average height wore a t-shirt, rode in a 2008 Toyota Camry car, Haulat Mojeed, wife of the editor said.

The plain-clothed men, Mrs Mojeed recalled, asked that she open her gate as they have a parcel for her husband whom, they told her, they “were aware was not around.”

“I cannot remember my husband saying anyone will bring a parcel,” she told the men, asking them to pass it through an opening on the gate but they declined.

Recalling her encounter later, Mrs Mojeed said she told them she wanted to fetch her phone, call her husband, and ask if he was expecting any parcel, but the shorter of the men who was waiting in the car said “This woman is wasting our time. Let’s go,” before they both sped off in the tinted car.

A little while later, another set of paired security operatives arrived at PREMIUM TIMES reporter Samuel Ogundipe’s house. They parked at the roadside, looking directly into his apartment through the fence. After apparently noticing no activity, they drove off.

In the past week, there were indications that the military and security agencies may be on the trail of Mr Ogundipe, the PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter who reported on the rift between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari.

A follow-up story reported the unusual and unprecedented recall of all the senior army officers deployed to the NSA’s Office, without their replacement, leaving a resource void in the NSA’s Office. The recall, the report further revealed, was being “countermanded” by the NSA.

In the aftermath of the story, Samuel Ogundipe’s internet identity and domain have been subjected to a relentless hacking attacks while he has been receiving calls from strange numbers to confirm his identity.

PREMIUM TIMES management, in a reaction Sunday, said “in an age of widespread kidnapping it adds no value to the image of security officials to play by the protocols of nefarious actors in the community, visiting the homes of citizens and making up stories about dropping messages for them or threatening them through anonymous calls.

“If the security forces want any of our staff, we would be happy to present them in a way that will ensure clear accountability,” the statement said.

“We have asked our lawyers to take up the matter from here,” the statement stated and asked its staff to be more watchful of unusual movements around them and promptly report to authorities. Efforts to seek clarity from SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, were unsuccessful as calls placed to him Sunday afternoon were not answered.