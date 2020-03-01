Reps Last Week: Immunity for presiding officers, others top discussion

Related News

Last week, a couple of bills scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. Below are the reports and other major activities of the House.

To the consternation of many Nigerians, the House reintroduced a bill seeking immunity from prosecution for presiding officers of the National and State Assemblies, as currently enjoyed by the president, vice president, state governors and their deputies. The bill, which scaled second reading on Tuesday, seeks to amend Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to extend the privilege to the lawmakers.

Also read for the second time was another bill seeking to establish South-West Development Commission. This followed move to establish similar commission in other geopolitical zones of the country. The same move is on in the upper chamber.

As in the Senate a fortnight ago, a bill to overhaul the provisions of the Police Act scaled second reading in the green chamber. Among other things, the bill seeks to legalise community policing and extend the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police by one year to five years.

On Thursday, another bill seeking to set aside ‘support fund’ to tackle insecurity in the country scaled second reading. The fund is to be sourced from the National Sovereign Wealth Fund (NSWF), Value Added Tax, among others. Nasiru Ahmed (APC, Kano), a lawmaker who saw no reason for the fund, said rather than the fund, lawmakers should donate their salaries to tackle insecurity.

Worried about “the slow pace of work on three critical projects” and a perceived conflict of interest due to Julius Berger’s involvement in the projects, the House also mandated its works committee to investigate the projects.

Then on Friday, the House committee on agriculture summoned the management of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Kaduna, to clear issues on the bank’s inability to recover a ₦81 billion loan it disbursed to farmers under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). They gave this directive during an oversight visit to the headquarters of the bank in Kaduna on Friday.

Days of scrutinising the National Assembly website by this newspaper showed that six lawmakers, months after they were sacked by the courts, and another lawmaker who died, still have their names on the website. It was also found that the site does not list all federal constituencies and lawmakers. Of the 360 members in the country, the site lists 356.