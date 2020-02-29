Buhari orders crackdown on security agents undermining border closure policy

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: bayoomoboriowo]

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate withdrawal and replacement of security agents undermining the country’s border closure policy.

In a statement issued Saturday by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Buhari also directed that the respective organisations of the security agents should mete appropriate disciplinary actions to them.

According to the statement, Mr Buhari commissioned a border drill exercise, ‘Operation Swift Response,’ to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across the country’s borders.

“The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders,” the statement said.

“The president commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December, 2019, by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.”

READ ALSO: INVESTIGATION: Smuggling still rampant in Nigeria’s northwestern boundaries despite border closure

Thereafter, the statement continued, the president directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime.

The board recommended that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

“The president has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable.

“He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.