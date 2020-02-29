Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate withdrawal and replacement of security agents undermining the country’s border closure policy.

In a statement issued Saturday by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Buhari also directed that the respective organisations of the security agents should mete appropriate disciplinary actions to them.

According to the statement, Mr Buhari commissioned a border drill exercise, ‘Operation Swift Response,’ to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across the country’s borders.

“The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders,” the statement said.

“The president commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December, 2019, by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.”

Thereafter, the statement continued, the president directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime.

The board recommended that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

“The president has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable.

“He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.”