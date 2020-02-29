Nigerian footballer tests positive to coronavirus

King Paul Akpan Udoh was infected with the Coronavirus
King Paul Akpan Udoh. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Cable]

The Italian media is reporting that coronavirus now has its first casualty in professional football.

The patient, King Paul Akpan Udoh, is an Italian-Nigerian footballer who currently plays as a forward for Pontedera, on loan from Juventus.

According to the reports, Udoh was diagnosed on Thursday with the Coronavirus and he has since been quarantined to stop him from infecting others.

Udoh had played with Juventus, Virtus Lanciano (loan), Pontedera (loan), Fernana (loan), Fano (loan), and Viareggio before joining Pianese in 2019.

Having started his career with Reggiana, Udoh moved to Juventus in 2011, and was immediately loaned back for a year.

After progressing through the youth ranks of Juventus, Udoh secured a loan move to Serie B side Virtus Lanciano in 2016, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Failing to impress, he was returned to Juve, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera later the same year.

On 14 July 2019, he signed up with Pianese.

Coronavirus is gradually spreading from China (Asia) to Italy, Europe and Africa.

Nigeria recorded its emergence during the week when an unnamed Italian businessman tested positive when he arrived Lagos.

Meanwhile, some Italian Seria A matches were postponed last weekend as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

